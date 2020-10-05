The Campbell River RCMP is investigating a report of shots fired.

It happened early this morning in the 2700 Block of Woodburn Road.

At roughly 2:00am, police responded to a report of a possible domestic in progress in the area.

The ensuing investigation indicated that it wasn’t a domestic occurrence, but an argument and altercation involving two people in separate vehicles.

It ended with someone shooting a gun at the other vehicle and then taking off.

Nobody was struck by the gunfire.

Police Dog Services were called in and a loaded gun was found at the scene.

The investigation continues and is being aided by the Campbell River Street Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services.

Police are currently searching for the suspects.

All involved are known to police and the RCMP say there is no risk to the general public.