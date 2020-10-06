Powell River bus drivers will be getting some new protection.

BC Transit is installing full-height, tempered glass doors that will provide a barrier between drivers and passengers.

The new doors are replacing the current vinyl panels installed as protective barriers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The installations will begin in the next few days, and should be complete by the end of next week.

Retrofits on conventional fleet buses in the Powell River Regional Transit System will get underway in the coming days, followed by retrofits to the Sunshine Coast Transit System.

Kodiak Mobile Video Installations will complete installations of the protective doors, produced by AROW Global Corporation.

BC Transit says while the installation process is taking place, passengers will experience no impact to service levels.

The full driver door is a movable barrier situated to the right of the driver’s seat near the fare box and is designed to increase protection for our drivers.

It includes a transparent piece of laminated tempered glass with anti-glare coating and metal base.

The full driver door windows can be adjusted to account for sightlines associated with different seat positions.

Community and handyDART buses in both the conventional and custom systems will continue to be equipped with vinyl panels.

Kodiak Mobile Video Installations will return to the Sunshine Coast in mid-October to complete retrofits on 27.5 foot Vicinity buses that require an alternate door design.

BC Transit has accelerated our installation schedule, and 633 buses will be retrofitted with full driver doors across 34 transit systems in the province by mid-October. All future new buses in the fleet will arrive with the door pre-installed.