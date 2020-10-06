SPECIAL REPORT: Dr. Bonnie Henry on BC’s fall/winter approach to COVID-19
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)
Today (Tuesday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- Northern Health recording more COVID-19 cases in the past month than the previous five combined
- Encouraging news on vaccine candidates and the likelihood we could see more than one treatment for COVID-19
- Increasing BC’s testing capacity to 20-thousand per day during the fall/winter
- Why it’s more important to get your flu shot this year due to the pandemic
- Death threats that have been made to her since the pandemic began
- The chances of junior hockey teams seeing fans in the stands this season
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: