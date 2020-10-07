Encouraging news from Tla’amin Nation.

The nation north of Powell River has lifted its local state of emergency as its COVID-19 outbreak eases.

They’ve had 37 cases since Sept. 7th, but no new ones of late.

Meanwhile, members continue to be cleared by Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), however, VCH has stated that they are unable to provide clearance details due to system pressures.

“As the nation continues to see recoveries and fewer new cases, we feel we are in a good position to allow our local state of emergency order to expire,” said Hegus Clint Williams.

“We are trusting that our residents and guests to our Nation will continue to use their best judgement and follow all local, provincial and federal health orders. We are all in this together.”

On top of allowing the state of emergency order to expire, extraordinary measures connected to it will also be lifted.

That means staff will begin removing barriers from access roads to the community.

The fire ban in effect for Tla’amin Nation is also going to be lifted.

However, members must continue to follow all provincial fire regulations and restrictions.

Measures still in place include signage on all roads, saying that the nation remains closed to non-residents, and the continuation of nightly patrols from 4:00pm until midnight Monday to Friday, and 8:00am to midnight Saturday and Sunday.

While the state of emergency has expired, the Nation is reminding members that gatherings of any size can expose them to COVID-19.

That’s why they’re asking them to refrain from hosting or attending any gatherings or parties on or off Tla’amin lands.

Supports available to Tla’amin Nation residents

Those requiring harm reduction services and supplies can call 604-223-4430 for confidential help.

Tla’amin members with questions or requiring help with grocery essentials can call 604-578-0447.

COVID-19 testing is available by appointment at Tla’amin Health. Those contacted by health officials must abide by the mandatory self-isolation protocols and timelines.

For more information on testing, call 604-483-3009.

Leaders also say if you witness any suspicious or criminal behavior, you’re asked to call the 911 emergency line. You can call anonymously.