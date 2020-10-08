The qathet Regional District (qRD) has officially broken ground at the site of the future hall replacement. (Supplied by the qathet Regional District)

A step forward for the Lund satellite fire hall.

The qathet Regional District (qRD) has officially broken ground at the site of the future hall replacement.

In 2019, the qRD received support from the electors to borrow funds to replace the satellite fire hall in Lund, through the Alternate Approval Process.

The district says it will complement the Main Fire Hall on Plummer Creek Road, within the Northside Volunteer Fire Department (NVFD) service area.

The current satellite fire hall was built in the 1970s.

According to the district, it’s undersized for storage of modern fire vehicles and equipment.

Three local families gifted 2.5 acres of land located adjacent to Hwy 101 that will serve as the site of the replacement fire hall.

The district says their “generous gift to the community addresses all of the safety and operational shortcomings identified at the former satellite fire hall site.”

The larger property will mean more parking space for volunteers as well as an opportunity for outdoor training on site, something that has not been possible in the past.

The new location, 700 metres south of the current fire hall, is designed to help improve fire service coverage to areas in the Okeover portion of the NVFD service area and may offer more insurance opportunities for property owners.

“To the three families who made this land available, I want to personally thank you for your incredibly generous gift to this community and to the NVFD,” fire chief Jim Brown said.