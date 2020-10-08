It turns out you CAN invent a better glow-stick.

Courtenay-developed Nyoka Design Labs has a new twist on the traditional plastic ones.

They’ve invented a bioluminescent, non-toxic, reusable glow-stick.

Last week, the company took home the $2,500 prize as the startup winner of the BC & North Region Canadian Export Challenge Pitch Competition.

Nyoka is now headed to the Canadian Export Challenge finals on Oct. 20th, 2020 to compete against other regional finalists from across Canada for the national title.

The Challenge is dedicated to bringing together Canadian entrepreneurs to join the Global Entrepreneur Cohort and become export-ready and expand their business reach.

The national winners will take home $5,000 (startup category) and $25,000 (scale-up category) and up to $100,000 in in-kind support.