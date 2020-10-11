Batten down the hatches, we’re in for some windy weather.

A special weather statement is currently in effect for the Sunshine Coast, from Saltery Bay to Powell River.

It’s also in effect for Gibsons to Earls Cove.

Environment Canada says strong winds are expected this afternoon and tonight.

Southeast winds will increase to 50 km/h this afternoon, gusting to 70 over communities near Georgia and Haro Strait, with southeast winds of 60 km/h gusting to 80 overexposed sections of West Vancouver Island.

Behind the low overnight, winds will shift to west 50 km/h gusting to 70 to 80. The westerlies will ease tomorrow morning.

Currently, the track and depth of the low suggest wind speeds will stay just below warning thresholds but some power outages are still likely.

