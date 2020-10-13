The BC Provincial election is less than two weeks away and voters will be able to take part in advanced voting starting this week.

While the exact day advanced polls open will vary by region, most are expected to start Thursday, October 15th and wrap up Wednesday, October 21st.

BC Elections says you don’t need a special reason to vote at advance voting stations but adds that some voting places may not be open on every advance voting day.

You can find more information for your specific area by visiting https://elections.bc.ca/docs/advance-voting-places.pdf.

If you decide not to take part in advanced voting, you have other in-person options including on election day (October 24th) between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm or by visiting a local district electoral office anytime from now until 4:00 pm on October 24th.

A list of district electoral offices can be found here, and a list of places where you can vote can be found here.

When you vote in-person, BC Elections says you should bring a few things with you such as:

An ID that shows your name and home address. See elections.bc.ca/id for the list of acceptable IDs.

Your Where to Vote card. Look for it in the mail from Elections BC. Bringing it with you to the voting place will make voting faster and easier.

Your own pen or pencil to mark your ballot, if you wish.

A mask to wear in the voting place, if you wish. They encourage voters to wear a mask to protect others. You will not be asked to remove your mask to vote

If you would rather vote-by-mail, BC Elections is encouraging you to request a vote-by-mail package before October 17th.

You can do so by calling Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683, or by visiting the Elections BC website.

If you don’t ask for a package before Saturday, you will still be able to pick one up at any district electoral office in your area.

Completed vote-by-mail packages must be received by Elections BC before 8:00 pm on Saturday, October 24th.