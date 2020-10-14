The Powell River-Sunshine Coast all-candidates meeting is tonight.

It will be a three-way race that includes the NDP’s Nicholas Simons, the Greens’ Kim Darwin, and the Liberals’ Sandra Stoddart-Hansen.

Hosted and moderated by Powell River Chamber of Commerce, questions for the candidates can be submitted to office@powellriverchamber.com before noon today.

Each candidate will have a three-minute opening statement and every question will be answered by each candidate.

You can find a link and more info for the meeting here.