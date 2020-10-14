The Powell River RCMP is reporting multiple thefts around town.

Sometime between 7:00pm on October 5th and 11:50am on October 8th, two Honda GU7000 generators were stolen from a job site at the Lois Lake Dam.

The generators are valued at approximately $8,000.

Due to the size of the generators, police say they would likely have been loaded by two people.

Meanwhile, between 8:50pm and 8:55pm on October 8th, a bicycle was stolen from the Save-On-Food parking lot on Alberni Street.

It’s a blue Ibis Bicycle with orange writing and grips, and it’s valued at approximately $7,000.

If you have any information about the stolen generators or bike, get in touch with the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255.