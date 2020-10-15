Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

A new COVID-19 testing clinic is open in Powell River.

Vancouver Coastal Health, in partnership with the Powell River Division of Family Practice, is now offering additional testing at the clinic on the upper level of the Powell River Recreation Complex.

Testing is available by appointment only daily from 8:30am to 11:30am.

This is a drive-by test performed by a healthcare provider.

If you need a detailed assessment, you’re asked to call your family doctor or nurse practitioner, or go to a hospital emergency department.

You can make an appointment online by clicking here or by calling 604-485-2028 between 8:30am and 12:00pm.

This weekend (Oct.17th and 18th) the clinic will be closed on Saturday and open from 8:30am to 11:30am on Sunday.

You’re asked to make an appointment to get tested at the clinic if you have any of the following symptoms: