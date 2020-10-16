Nicholas Simons tweeted a photo of himself in the back of an ambulance. (Nicholas Simons, Facebook)

Powell River-Sunshine Coast NDP candidate Nicholas Simons expects to be back on the campaign trail… on crutches.

Simons suffered a dislocated left ankle last night and wasn’t able to attend the riding’s All Candidates Meeting.

Campaigning can be dangerous. I’ve never seen my ankle at this angle. I’ll be ok. Sorry @mclean_matt and @voiceonthecoast I was super looking forward to our meeting tonight. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/0rBfWjrARl — Nick Simons (@NicholasSimons) October 16, 2020

He sent out a tweet saying that “campaigning can be dangerous. I’ve never seen my ankle from this angle. I’ll be ok.”

Simons is running against the BC Green Party’s Kim Darwin and the Liberals’ Sandra Stoddart-Hansen.