Students making the move to post-secondary will get answers to their questions, thanks to a series of upcoming virtual events.

Colleges and universities from across Vancouver Island are teaming up on the new initiative.

The tour includes representatives from North Island College, Vancouver Island University, UVic, and Camosun.

They’ll provide information on program pathways, partnership agreements and tips for transfer students.

“We field a lot of questions from students as they approach the transition from high school to post-secondary on how to navigate the system,” said NIC student recruiter-advisor, Danielle Hoogland.

The tour is a follow-up to last year’s in-person presentation, which was very popular with students and parents.

“It really helped to demystify the post-secondary journey for a lot of students,” said Hoogland.

“This year, we decided to do the event virtually to accommodate physical distancing and also open it up to students from all communities across the island.”

Along with providing information and answering questions, the event will also introduce students to the key contacts at each institution who can help them along the way.

“This presentation introduces the people who can help you navigate the opportunities available on Vancouver Island at each of our institutions,” said Hoogland. “You’ll see them and know who you’re talking to if you have follow-up questions or want to take the next steps.”

They are open to anyone interested in going to college or university, noted Hoogland.

“Whether you’re in high school getting ready to graduate, are wanting to come back to school to advance your career, or are looking to retrain to something new – anyone with questions is welcome to attend.”

The virtual events take place Thursday, October 22 and Thursday, November 26.

Two session times are available each day: 3:30pm to 5:00pm and 7:00pm to 8:30pm.

The event is free, but you have to register in advance.

For more information, email NIC’s Student Recruiter-Advisors at futurestudents@nic.bc.ca.