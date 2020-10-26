Stuff The Trailer

Sponsored by Coast FM, Fresh Co and City Transfer

Never has the Powell River Food Bank needed your help more. The pandemic has created a greater need for social services, and the Food bank has definitely seen an increase in people requiring their service.

This year we will be introducing the Corporate Pallet Challenge in order to reach the necessary goals to keep the food bank shelves stocked up throughout the winter and even spring!

The Corporate Pallet Challenge invitesPowell River businesses to buy a 1,000 lb pallet of food for the food bank, by making a $500 donation per pallet.

Businesses are welcome to buy as many pallets as they like, and they will receive a receipt for any donations for tax purposes!

How to participate:

For individuals and households, shop at Fresh Co, and choose a $5 or a $10 bag of groceries to stuff into the trailer.

Businesses, local organizations, and even private donors are challenged to step up and accept our invitation to purchase a 1,000-pound pallet of household necessities at a cost of $500 per pallet.

Contact Vicky 95.7 Coast FM to purchase your pallet today and let’s fill up the food bank and help those in need this Christmas and beyond!