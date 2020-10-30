– Story by Kyle Christensen

This year has been scary enough, so with Halloween upon us, the RCMP is asking the public to heed public safety protocols.

The BC Centre for Disease Control states that no gatherings can be larger than 50 people and Constable Carlie McCann said the RCMP will be out in force, ensuring that people are abiding by health protocols.

“(We’re) encouraging social distancing rules and keeping the public safe, in terms of preventing large, unsanctioned gatherings from happening,” said McCann. “We encourage people to be safe and consider neighbours if you’re going to be having a party, make sure to not cause too many noise disruptions.”

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) states that trick or treating is still permitted and has a list of tips.

McCann said it’s important people follow health guidelines.

“RCMP encourages everyone in the community to follow the guidelines put out by the BCCDC and follow any direction from Dr. Bonnie Henry in order to protect your community and make sure that you are keeping yourself and your family safe,” said McCann.

She urges people to avoid the use of fireworks, but if you have a permit and are planning to use them, make sure you’re sober and do so safely.