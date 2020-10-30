Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Yet another huge COVID-19 case count in B.C. to end the work week.

The province reported 272 new cases today.

This is the 10th day in a row that B.C. has had 200 or more cases.

B.C. has reported 14,381 cases since the pandemic began.

This includes 2,390 active ones.

As well, 6,003 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 11,670 people who tested positive have recovered.

There are 78 people in the hospital with COVID-19, 25 of whom are in intensive care.

The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There were no new cases reported on Vancouver Island so that case total remains at 256.

Fraser Health remains a hotspot with well over half of the cases in that region.

There has been one new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 263 deaths in British Columbia.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says that as we all enjoy Halloween tomorrow, make it about the treats, and not the tricks.

“Respect homes that are choosing not to participate this year and give everyone the space to stay safe, both indoors and outdoors,” she said.

“There are many ways to make fun memories this fall. This weekend is a great opportunity to be outside, enjoying the fall foliage and Halloween decorations. Guidelines on how to celebrate safely are available on the BCCDC website.

She noted that the provincial health officer order limiting the number of people who can visit a home “is in effect and surveillance will be increased for the weekend ahead.”

“Let’s make this weekend a safe and fun experience by keeping our groups small and by practising our COVID-19 sense,” Dr. Henry said.