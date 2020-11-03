A culturally significant Tla’amin Nation event won’t be happening in the summer.

The Nation just north of Powell River had been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

That factored into its executive council’s decision to indefinitely postpone the hosting of Tribal Journeys 2021.

Tribal Journeys involves paddlers travelling in traditional canoes, making stops at First Nations territories along the coast.

In a letter, Hegus John Hackett said “we do not, in good faith, (believe) we can ensure the safety and well-being of participants, volunteers, staff, and especially our community.”

Hackett continued, “So, for these reasons, we will be unable to welcome canoes this summer as planned.”

Hackett says the council recognizes the tremendous impact of its decision and understands there will be great disappointment at the postponement of the event.

“We hope, however, you can appreciate that we have taken these actions out of an abundance of care and caution for our community.”

He added that Tla’amin Nation looks forward to welcoming Tribal Journeys at a future time, and will be putting its name on the host list for a future date.