BC Hydro is warning Vancouver Island customers about a scam targeting small businesses.

The scam involves fraudsters contacting customers by phone, email or text and threatening immediate disconnection if a payment is not received.

To avoid getting disconnected, customers are asked to purchase pre-paid cash or credit cards, or deposit money into a bitcoin ATM.

Once the fraudsters receive the credit card information or bitcoin currency, the customer is out hundreds if not thousands of dollars.

To avoid falling victim, customers need to know that BC Hydro:

does not collect credit card or bank account information over the phone, by email or text;

does not accept payment from pre-paid cash or credit cards, or bitcoin ATM; and,

does not offer refunds or credits through Interac e-transfer.

If a customer doubts the authenticity of an email, text or phone call, they should call BC Hydro at 1 800 BCHYDRO (1-800-224-9376) or check their MyHydro account.

Customers are also encouraged to report suspected fraud to their local police department.