The City of Powell River is asking you to wear a mask or face covering inside city hall and all municipal facilities.

Chief administrative officer, Russell Brewer, pointed out that provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry recently stated that all people are expected to wear masks in all indoor public spaces.

“As we’ve done throughout the pandemic, the city is following the orders and recommendations of Dr. Henry. Wearing a mask is an additional measure of protection that can help minimize transmission in our community,” Brewer said.

‘Please Wear a Mask’ signage has been posted at all public access points to City Hall, the Public Works Yard, and the Recreation Complex.

“At the recreation complex we are recommending that patrons wear a mask everywhere in the building,” said manager of recreation, Neil Pukesh. “The only times that they will not have to wear a mask is when they are participating in their recreation programs.”