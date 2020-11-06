– Story by Mike Patterson

Investigators from the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit and Oceanside RCMP detachment are still searching for clues and interviewing people who live, or spend time outdoors, near a gravel pit where three bodies were found Sunday.

Corporal Chris Manseau of the RCMP says they expect to provide an update on the investigation soon.

Three bodies were found on Sunday, and police also located a man with a gunshot wound nearby.

The first victim was found on a trail and two others were found in a burned-out trailer not far away.

A search of the area turned up the wounded man in a trailer in the area.

Word of the grisly killings has spooked the local homeless population in the Whiskey Creek area.

Sources have told reporters that a Parksville man in his 50s, Shawn McGrath was one of those killed, along with his girlfriend Shanda Wilson.

The names have not been confirmed by the RCMP.