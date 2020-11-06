Supplied by the Powell River Kings.

The Powell River Kings are asking their fans to fill the seats at Hap Parker Arena.

But with the pandemic limiting the live experience this year, they can help fill them with Custom Fan Photo Cutouts.

The Kings are selling them for $50 apiece.

They’ll be on display at ‘The Hap’ for the duration of the 2020-21 BCHL season.

The Kings say the cutouts are perfect for fans wanting to show team spirit, cheer on the Kings, or even to promote a business.

The Kings are offering tips for your cutout photo:

Get a fellow fan to take your picture, no selfies;

Ensure your photo has good lighting;

Make sure to be facing the camera;

Photos from mobile devices will work fine. Submit the photo in the largest possible size;

Only one fan per photo;

If you would like to hold a prop (flag, sign etc.) or any hand gestures, keep within shoulder distance;

Pet photos are permitted; and

Don’t forget to smile

For more information, click here.