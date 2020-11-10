The Powell River School District is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure.

In a letter, SD47 Superintendent Jay Yule said they were “made aware” from a person at Henderson Elementary School that they have tested positive for the virus.

“Please be assured that we are working with our local Health Authority to determine if there is any risk to other members of our school community, or if any additional steps are required,” Yule said.

However, Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) is not reporting any COVID-19 exposures in Powell River schools at this time.

Meanwhile, Yule said that the district will follow VCH’s guidance.

Yule said the local Health Authority “will connect directly with any individuals who may have been exposed with further instructions.”

“If you are contacted by the Health Authority, please follow their advice carefully. If you have symptoms, please stay home and follow the guidance from the BC Centre for Disease Control regarding if you are sick.”

Yule asked parents, teachers, and staff for their patience, noting that the district will have more information as it becomes available.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” he said.

“Please be reassured that our school will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”