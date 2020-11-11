Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

“We need to slow down and take a step back to allow us to safely move forward in the weeks ahead.”

Those are the words of provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry after BC announced 525 new cases of COVID-19.

That includes seven additional ones on Vancouver Island.

In today’s briefing, the province also reported that the number of people in the hospital with the virus is on the rise.

It’s now at 142, including 46 patients in intensive care. Those are numbers not seen since spring.

The virus also claimed three more lives.

Dr. Henry said a growing number of people in British Columbia are now self-isolating at home, away from their work, school, friends and family, “which in turn is creating unnecessary financial and emotional strain for far too many.”

“We can turn this trend around and the time to do that is now,” she added.

With Remembrance Day upon us, Dr. Henry says we should honour our veterans for all that they have done for our province and nation.

“Let’s recognize the sacrifices and hardship they faced and overcame by making our own small sacrifices right now,” she said.

“While the ceremonies may be remote, the poppies virtual and our legions closed this Remembrance Day, we can still show our appreciation, in a safe and respectful way, to the men and women who have proudly served our nation.”

The majority of the cases reported today were in two COVID hotspots.

There were 159 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, and 325 in the Fraser Health region.