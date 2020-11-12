North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney is ready to take on new responsibilities, while working more closely with Indigenous communities.

This comes after she was named the NDP’s Deputy Critic for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Indigenous Services.

As Deputy Critic, Blaney will work with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who is the party’s Critic for Crown-Indigenous Relations.

“Rachel has proven that she is a strong ally for Indigenous people across the country and I have every faith that she will continue to work hard to push the government into making significant improvements in the lives of Indigenous people,” said Singh.

Blaney will still work as the party’s Whip and Critic for Veterans and continues to serve on the House of Commons’ Standing Committee on Veterans Affairs, but will move from the Procedure and House Affairs committee to Indigenous and Northern Affairs.

She says she’s excited to get started in the new role, and is grateful to be able to work closely with Indigenous communities throughout Canada while fighting to make their voices heard.

“It’s an honour and a responsibility I take very seriously to serve on these two committees and to work on these two portfolios that are so important for the people in my riding, and across Canada,” Blaney added.