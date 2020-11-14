Batten down the hatches, Environment Canada says strong winds are on the way.

Southeast winds of 70 km/h are expected for exposed coastal sections of East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast this evening.

Environment Canada says a frontal system will approach the BC Coast sometime this afternoon, and will cross Vancouver Island this evening.

Ahead of the front, it says strong southeasterly winds will develop over Haro Strait and the Strait of Georgia. Winds will peak early this evening, and will ease near midnight.

“Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring,” warns Environment Canada, adding that the high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

The wind warning in effect for: