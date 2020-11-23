The B.C Teachers Federation is calling for a change in school culture.

The union is asking parents and staff to share the importance of mask-wearing with kids.

“While masks are not mandatory at all times in schools, we’re hoping parents can help teachers create a culture of mask-wearing. We need to be doing all we can to ensure we keep each other safe. By talking to your children about wearing masks in schools, you can make a big difference,” read a statement posted on Facebook over the weekend.

It’s also hoping teachers can reinforce the idea of wearing a mask with posters set up around the classroom.

The BCTF also says not everyone is able to wear a mask, and that’s okay.

“We know there are students and staff members who for various reasons can’t wear masks. And, there are some learning situations where masks aren’t appropriate. That’s all ok. Our school communities have a lot of experience making sure people are included and treated with kindness and respect.”

The social media announcement follows the new provincial health officer orders that were introduced last week inducing mandatory masks in public spaces, retail locations, and shared workspaces but not schools.

That decision still doesn’t sit well with teachers’ however.

“BC teachers shouldn’t have less protection than other workers. The government and PHO should be doing more. But in the absence of their assistance, let’s help each other”, read the Facebook statement.