The Powell River RCMP is looking for witnesses of what it’s calling a suspicious occurrence.

Just after 4:30pm on Nov. 18th, a white GMC truck pulled to the side of Joyce Avenue near Barnett Street, and the male driver spoke to a young girl walking by.

A witness said the girl looked disgusted and walked away from the truck.

She is described as 8-10 years old, Caucasian with pink hair and a black coat with pink or purple dots on it.

Police are looking for any witnesses who may have seen this interaction.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Callers will remain anonymous.