Aerial photo supplied by the City of Powell River

Access to the South Harbour washrooms is now vastly limited.

Constant vandalism is to blame for longer closures of the facilities near the Canadian Coast guard station.

It’s now closed weekdays between 3:00pm and 8:00am and weekends between 2:00pm and 8:00am.

The City of Campbell River apologized for the inconvenience this causes to South Harbour and Seawalk users.