We’re in for a windy end to the workweek.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Sunshine Coast, from Saltery Bay to Powell River.

It says a strong cold front stalled over northern Vancouver Island today will start moving southward overnight and cross Vancouver Island tomorrow.

Winds over northern sections of East Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast will rise to southeast 50 to 70 km/h overnight as the front approaches. Winds will ease sometime tomorrow afternoon as the front passes.

Environment Canada warns that high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

You’re encouraged to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca. You can also tweet reports using #BCStorm.