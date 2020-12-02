Powell River RCMP officers are prepping for the holiday season.

Officers are reminding residents that throughout the month they will be ramping up alcohol and drug enforcement patrols.

Just last week, police stopped a vehicle on Manson Avenue after it was seen driving without the lights on.

RCMP say the 50-year-old female driver showed signs of impairment and was given a 24 suspension after failing a breathalyzer test.

Police say in order to keep the roads safer for everyone, please don’t drink, or use drugs while driving.