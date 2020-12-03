Mount Washington says all winter operations will resume December 4th (Photo of a skier provided by Mount Washington,Facebook)

Opening day on Mount Washington is almost here.

The alpine resort opens to skiers and boarders tomorrow (Dec. 4), with COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place.

This means you have to wear a face covering from the time you leave your vehicle. The resort says you’re allowed to “take a breather” if you’re on the trails but otherwise, you must keep your face covered.

It’s almost go time. 💥 Plan ahead, buy online, wear a mask, and please, be kind. Get ready for the adventure and stay informed before planning your visit. #mymw pic.twitter.com/4FV0TrydJu — Mount Washington (@MountWashington) December 2, 2020

Chairlifts will be loaded with household groups. Single riders comfortable to load together are welcome to do so distanced.

Season Pass and 6ixPak holders are not required to make a reservation to ski or ride.

Day lift tickets can only be bought online in advance only.

On top of that, personal items cannot be stored in the lodge, and day lockers will not be available.

Limited seating will be available for people who want to eat inside, with time limits to ensure space for everyone.

All lessons, programs and equipment rentals require an advanced reservation.