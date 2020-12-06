Just in time for Christmas, Walmart Canada says it will be handing out cash appreciation bonuses to all of its employees including those right here in Powell River.

On December 11th, all active store, distribution centre and fleet associates nationwide will receive the one-time payment, with full-time associates getting $250 and part-time associates $150.

A release from the retail giant says that the bonuses are connected to the ongoing dedication their 85,000 plus employees have shown during the pandemic.

“In true Walmart spirit, they show up for work, ready to serve our customers and communities during these extraordinary times,” says President and CEO Horacio Barbeito.

