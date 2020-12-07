More flights to and from the Comox Valley Airport have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

They include:

the Dec. 1st WestJet flight 3171 from Calgary to Comox, affecting rows 16-19, and

the Nov. 29th WestJet Encore flight 3210 from Comox to Calgary, affecting rows 7-13.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says passengers seated in these rows should be considered to be at higher risk of exposure due to their proximity to the case.

Anyone on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case is being asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

To see a full list of domestic and international flights with COVID-19 cases, click here.