Powell River RCMP officers have seized a large number of cannabis plants from a grow operation in the area.

Police say on Friday they executed a search warrant at a home on Padgett Road.

Once inside, 1802 fully-grown, and ready to be harvested, cannabis plants were found, along with a large amount of growing equipment.

The RCMP says the search was part of a highly sophisticated operation and the plants hold a street value worth approximately $1 million.

Two Powell River residents were arrested at the scene and later released pending further investigation.

Officers also say they are seeing a trend of organized criminal groups using local businesses to conceal their involvement in large-scale criminal operations.

Over the past year, the Powell River RCMP have seized over 8000 cannabis plants from cannabis grow operations in the region.