Powell River RCMP seize $1 Million worth of cannabis plants
RCMP sign. (Vista Radio file photo)
Powell River RCMP officers have seized a large number of cannabis plants from a grow operation in the area.
Police say on Friday they executed a search warrant at a home on Padgett Road.
Once inside, 1802 fully-grown, and ready to be harvested, cannabis plants were found, along with a large amount of growing equipment.
The RCMP says the search was part of a highly sophisticated operation and the plants hold a street value worth approximately $1 million.
Two Powell River residents were arrested at the scene and later released pending further investigation.
Officers also say they are seeing a trend of organized criminal groups using local businesses to conceal their involvement in large-scale criminal operations.
Over the past year, the Powell River RCMP have seized over 8000 cannabis plants from cannabis grow operations in the region.