School advisory councils in Powell River, as well as the rest of the province, are getting some funding to ensure extracurricular activities are available when students can safely participate.

It’s all thanks to more than $11 million in funding through the B.C. government’s Community Gaming Grants program.

The program works to keep activities that benefit the social, cultural and physical health and well-being of students afloat.

K-12 students are given support for experiences like student publications, grad ceremonies and sports or playground equipment, as well as writing, drama and music clubs thanks to the grants program.

List for Powell River:

Association Parents Ecole Cote Du Soleil – $1,900.00

Assumption School Parent Support Group – $2,720.00

Brooks Secondary School PAC – $17,560.00

Westview Elementary P.A.C. – $6,860.00

Henderson Elementary School Parent Advisory Council – $2,000.00

James Thomson Elementary School P.A.C. – $5,780.00

Kelly Creek Community School PAC – $2,620.00

Partners in Education PAC – $13,660.00

The province says more than 1,300 parent advisory councils and district parent advisory councils are receiving funding for the 2020-21 school year. See this full list of schools here.