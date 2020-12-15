Christmas is less than 10 days away and the Powell River Transit System has released its schedule for the holidays.

BC Transit says those travelling on Christmas Eve will have a regular schedule up until 7:00pm.

On Christmas Day no service will be available to residents and on Boxing Day, busses will be running on the Sunday/Holiday Schedule.

That Sunday service will continue on December 27th and 28th before it switches to regular service on December 29th and 30th.

BC Transit says no busses will be running on New Years Day, with New Year’s Eve service ending at 7:00 pm.For more information on routes, schedules and fares, visit https://www.bctransit.com/powell-river/home or pick up a Rider’s Guide.