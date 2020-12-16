The BCLC is reminding adults not to include Scratch & Wins in with kids gifts this Christmas. (Vista Radio file photo)

The BC Lottery Corporation is asking parents not to put Scratch & Win tickets into their kids’ stockings this Christmas.

It’s a reminder to adults from the BCLC that they’re not suitable gifts for minors at any time of the year – but especially during the holiday season.

“Research shows that early childhood gambling experiences, including those with lottery products, can be a risk factor for gambling problems later in life,” said Dr. Jamie Wiebe, Director of Player Health for BCLC.

“We encourage everyone to be #GiftSmart and give lottery tickets as gifts only to adults.”

BCLC kicked off its annual #GiftSmart public-information campaign in early December to encourage responsible play and gift giving through online, radio and social media outreach, as well as through digital signage at 3,500 lottery retailers across the province.

BCLC’s campaign is in partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Learn more about how to #GiftSmart here.

It includes a Resources for Families section with tools and further information for parents to start a conversation with kids about gambling.