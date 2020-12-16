The Powell River RCMP is reporting an increase in impaired driving cases this month.

This is prompting a reminder from Const. Chris Bakker that as the holiday season gets closer, police will be ramping up alcohol and drug impaired driving enforcement, to keep the roads safer for everyone.

The latest happened at around 1:20am on Dec. 13th, when police saw a driver not using her signal while making a right turn.

They pulled the vehicle over on Joyce Avenue and said the 18-year-old female driver showed “signs of impairment.”

She failed the breathalyzer test and was given a 90-day driving ban. Her vehicle was also impounded for 30 days.