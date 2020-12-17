A bittersweet day in B.C.’s COVID-19 response.

On Wednesday, 409 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were given to the province’s front-line health-care workers.

And starting next week, the province will receive weekly vaccine deliveries for clinics in every health region in B.C.

While that’s good news, the province added 640 new cases, and the virus claimed 24 more lives.

Since the pandemic started, 692 people have died from COVID-19.

There are now a record 362 people hospitalized with the virus, 91 of whom are in intensive care.

Over a 24-hour period, there have been: