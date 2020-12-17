Starting tomorrow (Dec. 18th), you can apply online for tax-free cash from the NDP government.

The province’s B.C. Recovery Benefit is a one-time payment of $1,000 for families and single parents with a net income of up to $125,000.

Individuals making $62,000 or less will get $500.

However, the more you make, the less you’ll get.

That means families making $175,000 or more will get a smaller amount, as will individuals with a net income of up to $87,500.

The application link is here.

You must provide your net income from your 2019 tax return. This number can be found on Line 23600 of your 2019 income tax return.

The benefit will only be issued by direct deposit. You must have an account with a Canadian financial institution to receive it.

For more details on eligibility here.

If you don’t apply online, you can do so by phone starting Dec. 21st. The toll-free number is 1-833-882-0020 Monday to Friday, from 7:30am to 5:00pm.

You have until June 30th to apply.