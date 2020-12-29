People on North Vancouver Island should get ready to batten down the hatches.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the region, including Port Hardy.

Southeast winds of 90 km/h can be expected tonight over the exposed coastal sections of North Vancouver Island and Central Coast – coastal sections, as a frontal system approaches.

Winds are expected to ease Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, they’ll see a soggy start to the new year with rain in the forecast from Jan. 1st to 4th, and high temperatures hovering around seven to eight degrees.