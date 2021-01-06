Mount Washington is reporting a tragedy.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 22-year-old man from Victoria died on the mountain.

He was snowboarding inbounds with four companions during a snowstorm.

Members of the group reported to lift operations staff that the man had fallen in open intermediate terrain and did not meet them at the base of the lift as planned.

Mount Washington Ski Patrol was notified, and a search ensued.

He was found shortly thereafter by his companions, who were helping in the search.

Mount Washington says he was unresponsive with no apparent signs of trauma.

“Lifesaving measures were performed by the companions and Ski Patrol but ultimately proved unsuccessful,” Mount Washington said in a release.

The exact circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by the BC Coroner Service and the RCMP.

The resort’s general manager, Dean Prentice, called it a very sad tragedy.

“Our team at Mount Washington extends our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of this young man. Our hearts break for them,” Prentice said.

“I would like to thank our first responders and dedicated staff for their efforts in this unfortunate situation.”

The BC Coroners Service confirmed that it was notified Tuesday of a death at Mt. Washington.

“The coroner is currently investigating to determine all the facts, with no further details available at this time,” the service added.

“As per the Coroners Act, to protect the privacy of the deceased, we cannot confirm or release identification.”

Comox Valley RCMP Const. Monika Terragni says police were called to Mount Washington at around 5:15pm for a report of a deceased snowboarder.

Terrigni says there is nothing to indicate any criminality was involved.