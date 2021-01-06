Powell River RCMP officers dished out over $2000 in fines just before the New Year as part of their calls last week.

Police say on December 29th a couple had recently returned from an international vacation and was visiting family in Powell River rather than isolating in their home in Alberta.

The RCMP confirmed with the Canadian Border Services Agency that the couple had arrived back in Canada less than 14 days earlier.

A man and a woman were charged under the Quarantine Act and each issued violation tickets in excess of $1000.

They were also advised they would need to isolate at the residence in Powell River and could only return to Alberta once the quarantine period was over.

Police are also on the lookout for a stolen scooter.

They say some time overnight on New Years Day, a blue child’s Razor A5LUX scooter was stolen from the front steps of a house on Joyce Avenue.

The scooter is described as royal blue in colour, and has the word “Razor” on the handle

