Do you know an early care and learning worker who has gone above and beyond to keep kids safe during the pandemic?

Now is the time to put their name forward for the Child Care Awards of Excellence.

Nominations began Thursday for the awards, which “recognize the outstanding achievements of people, organizations and local governments who help families and communities thrive by providing or supporting the delivery of quality child care in B.C.”

“The last year has been especially challenging for families with young children, and child care providers have gone above and beyond to support them,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care.

“ECL professionals have made an incredible difference in the lives of so many this year, and these awards will help us celebrate the child care heroes in our communities.”

Nominations are being accepted in 16 categories, including two new ones:

Perseverance Award (new): In light of the pandemic, this award honours a child care facility, team or organization that has persevered in overcoming barriers, obstacles and challenges to demonstrate their commitment to delivering high-quality ECL services.

Reconciliation Award (new): This award recognizes an ECL professional, community member or organization working towards reconciliation, in partnership with Indigenous peoples, and making positive contributions in the spirit of truth and reconciliation in early care and learning settings.

Regional Award of Excellence (five regional awards): These awards recognize ECL professionals who work in child care and demonstrate excellence in at least one of the following areas:

working collaboratively with others;

ensuring inclusion/encouraging diversity;

supporting community efforts; and/or

providing continuous improvement/excellence in early learning.

Lenora Pritchard Award of Excellence: This award recognizes an Indigenous ECL professional who is an excellent role model and mentor, or who works to promote leadership in an ECL setting.

Innovation: This award recognizes an ECL professional, team or organization that puts unique and creative ideas into action.

Partnerships (three awards): These awards recognize partnerships between the ECL sector and a local government, business or community organization that demonstrates excellence in the support and/or delivery of child care services. These partnerships ensure inclusion and encourage diversity, while supporting community efforts and continuous improvement in the ECL field.

ECL Leadership: This award honours an ECL professional or team that has shown exceptional leadership in their community, with families or through their work with underserved or vulnerable communities by encouraging and guiding others, displaying exceptional dedication, collaboration, creativity and vision.

Inclusive Practices: This award recognizes an ECL professional or team that has shown excellence and leadership in providing inclusive practices for children with extra support needs.

Emerging Leader: This award honours an ECL professional with up to three years of experience in the field.

Lifetime Achievement: This award honours an ECL professional who has been a leader in the field for over 20 years.

“The pandemic has highlighted that access to affordable, quality child care is a vital part of B.C.’s recovery for families, communities and the economy,” said minister of children and family development, Mitzi Dean.

“With brighter days on the horizon, now is the time to recognize the ECL professionals who continue to care for and support our youngest learners during these challenging times.”

People are asked to submit their nomination package by Feb. 5, 2021. Completed nomination packages can be emailed to: ChildcareBC.Engagement@gov.bc.ca

Or mailed to:

Child Care Awards of Excellence

Ministry of Children and Family Development

Child Care Policy

PO Box 9778 Stn Prov Govt

Victoria, B.C.

V8W 9S5