It seems we can’t catch a break from the wind.

Environment Canada has issued another wind warning for the Sunshine Coast from Gibsons to Earls Cove, and from Saltery Bay to Powell River.

It says strong winds that may cause damage are expected or already occurring, with a frontal system set to approach Vancouver Island sometime tonight.

“Ahead of the front, southeasterly winds of 70 km/h will develop over exposed coastal sections of East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast,” Environment Canada warns, adding that winds will ease tomorrow morning as the front moves inland.

