You have less than 24 hours left to share your thoughts on how the city should manage its budget over the next couple of years.

The City’s acting manager of accounting services, Ryan Youngman says tomorrow at midnight is the (deadline) cutoff time for the Citizens Budget survey, which lets you share where you’d like to see your tax dollars spent.

“It’s a really useful tool because we get valuable feedback by comments and also people can select the budget that they would like to see.”

“All of the results get reported to the mayor and council and they review all the comments and take the feedback seriously,” he explained.

The survey covers a wide range of topics like fire and police services, transportation, parks and even solid waste management.

Youngman also says there is a section where you can give any type of feedback to the city, even if the section wasn’t on the survey.

“They take the feedback very seriously, I know they read all the comments and take that feedback into the decision-making process.”

If you want to share your opinion on the budget process over the course of the next five years, you can take part in the Citizens Budget survey by visiting the City of Powell River’s website.