Location of the proposed development. (Supplied by the City of Powell River)

The city wants to hear from you about a proposed multi-family rental building in Powell River.

Council is holding a public hearing on Jan. 21st to consider a bylaw amendment to rezone nine properties along Cranberry Street.

If that goes through, it will pave the way for a multi-family residential development to be operated as affordable rental housing by the Lifecycle Housing Society, in conjunction with BC Housing.

Anyone who believes they’ll be affected by the proposed bylaw, is invited to speak.

Copies of which may be requested through the city’s Planning Services (604) 485-8655 or may be accessed at www.powellriver.ca.

All written submissions may be sent via email to rpukesh@powellriver.ca or mailed to Planning Service, and must be received no later than 4:30pm on Jan. 21, 2021, prior to the Public Hearing.

Because of COVID-19 health orders, public hearings are closed to in-person attendance but there’s a phone-in option, available accompanied by video webcast on https://powellriver.ca/pages/webcasts.