Powell River’s recently released COVID-19 data is encouraging to say the least.

Weekly case data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows that from Jan. 3rd to 9th, there were no new cases identified in the Powell River Local Health Area.

That includes the City of Powell River, qathet Regional District (minus Lasqueti), and Tla’amin Nation.

According to the Powell River Division of Family Practice, this is the second straight week in which no new cases have been reported.

In a Facebook post, the division called this “obviously good news, and likely speaks to both our isolation and our collective precautionary efforts.”

“Other parts of the province (and country) are dealing with very different scenarios, especially Northern, Interior, and even Island Health. As we know first-hand and are seeing elsewhere, even rural and remote sites are not immune to significant outbreaks.”

