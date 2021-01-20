It seems not everyone in B.C. is getting the message about public gatherings.

From Aug. 21st to Jan. 15th, 693 violation tickets have been issued, province-wide including:

119 $2,300 tickets to owners or organizers contravening the PHO’s order on gatherings and events;

26 $2,300 violation tickets for contravention of the PHO’s Food and Liquor Serving Premises Order; and

548 $230 tickets issued to individuals who refused to comply with direction from law enforcement.

Additionally, since the pandemic began, police across B.C. have issued 85 tickets to people who contravened the federal Quarantine Act, totalling $93,466.

The Quarantine Act is enforced by public health by taking comprehensive measures to prevent the introduction and spread of communicable diseases.

Meanwhile, the province has extended its provincial state of emergency for another two weeks.

The extension allows officials to continue to enforce COVID-19 safety measures.

This includes handing out fines to people who refuse to wear masks in indoor public places, and to owners or organizers of large gatherings and events.

“I know this has felt like the longest winter ever, but we’re starting to see light at the end of this pandemic tunnel, so don’t give up now,” said Premier John Horgan. “The hard work of British Columbians in flattening the curve continues to pay off, vaccines are on the way, and we’re working on a strong recovery. There is too much at stake to let our guard down now.”

Solicitor general Mike Farnworth thanked all B.C.’ers who are following public health orders, as well as the police working hard to enforce those orders with the support of bylaw officers and local governments.

“And to the minority of British Columbians who continue to miss the message that we’re all in this together, we will continue to penalize selfish and unlawful actions and work to ensure the public does not face unnecessary risks,” Farnworth added.