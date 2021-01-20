Photo by Andy Watkins on Unsplash

A deadly house fire in Powell River is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

So says the Powell River RCMP, which added that both the police and BC Coroner Service continue to investigate.

The fire broke out last Wednesday night, Jan. 13th at a home in the 2000 block of Roberts Road.

Just after 9:00pm, police got a call for assistance from the Malaspina Fire Department.

Flames had engulfed a house. Later, investigators located a body inside the burned house.

An RCMP arson investigator and Forensic Identification Specialist were involved in the investigation.